Angela Ocumen Juguilon Busto, known to family as “Mang” passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 16, 2018, at the age of 84 years in her home in Lockhart, Texas.

She was born in Sison, Pangasinan, Philippines (Luzon Is) on October 2, 1933 to Marcelino and Epifania Juguilon.

In September 1982, she immigrated to the U.S. with her husband Noli to be with their eldest daughter, Wilma Busto Perez and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Noli, and survived by their children: Wilma (Al) Perez, Minvi, Dory, Edna, Noel (Beth) Busto, Arnold (Bangie) Busto, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

She dedicated her life caring for her family and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They gave her joy and made her laugh always.

A celebration of Angela’s (Mang) life will be held in the Philippines on April 12, 2018 where she will be laid to rest with her husband of 64 years.

John 16:22

So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.

