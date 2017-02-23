Ann Verner, 69, of Houston, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, George, her daughter Robin Chancellor and husband Chris and their children Kaitlyn, Carson and Croix, and her daughter Hayley DeLuca and husband Marshall, and their children Wyatt and Molly.

Ann spent her life in the pursuit of two things – helping others, which she did through her years teaching and counseling troubled teens and through her hundreds of close friends who were always in need of her “straight shooting” advice, and the love of animals, with her many dogs and cats she raised and rescued over the years. She also had a love of horses and horse racing and, in particular, the Kentucky Derby – her “Super Bowl” – and rests comfortably in peace after witnessing five Triple Crowns.

A visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine, Houston, Texas 77055, from 2 – 4 p.m., with a graveside service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Houston SPCA in Honor of Ann Verner.