Antonio R. Hernandez, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Lockhart on March 13, 2017.

Antonio was born on Jan. 17, 1933, and raised in Lockhart, Texas. He was a retired City of Lockhart employee.

A viewing and Rosary was held on March 16, 2017 at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Celia Capello Hernandez.

He is survived by his three daughters: Gloria Hernandez, Theo Davis, and Barbara Hernandez and husband, Alfred J. Aguilar; one son, Antonio C. Hernandez, Jr., and wife, Beatrice Caudillo; five treasured grandchildren: Jessica Aguilar, Alfred J. Aguilar II, Michael A. Aguilar, Mikayla Hernandez and Jordan Miguel Hernandez; three great-grandchildren: AJ Aguilar, III, Gabriel Aguilar and Bella Ann Aguilar; four sisters: Juanita Fernandez, Tommie Felon, DoraLisa Gill, Margarita Flores; and three brothers, Domingo Hernandez, Gilbert Hernandez and Atanacio Hernandez.

Antonio loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed visiting his grandkids, and was always willing to help family members with errands and yard work. He also loved the outdoors and sitting outside with his dogs.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.