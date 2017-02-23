Apolonia Briceño

Our beloved Apolonia T. Briceño, 82, resident of Austin and Lockhart was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberto and Adelia Torres; her brothers, Doroteo Torres and Andres Torres; son-in-law, Alfredo Peralez, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Apolonio Navarro and Sylvestre Castillo; sister-in-law, Guadalupe Torres, and grandson, Arthur Alberto Jesus Cardenas.

Apolonia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ventura Briceño, Jr.; her children: Esperanza Briceño, Carlos (Rosemary) Briceño, Raul (Rachel) Briceño, Rafael (Sharon) Briceño, Connie (Art) Cárdenas; Mario (Ana Maria) Briceño, Lucy (Raymond, Jr.) Castro, Sally (Chato) Armonta, Benjamin (Florence) Briceño, Isabel (Albert) Hidrogo, and Raquel (Richard) Hidrogo; 31 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings: Herminia Navarro, Maria Castillo, Adelia (Raymond) Mireles, Marcelina (Raymond) Hernandez, Jose Torres, and Alberto (Dominga “Sandy”) Torres; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Visitation was scheduled at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 9th St., Austin, Texas. Recitation of Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart, Texas. Interment will follow at Clark Chapel Cemetery, at the intersection of County Roads 713 and 208, Lockhart Texas.