Archie Roberts, 93, passed away on March 12, 2018 in Austin, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife, Idell Roberts (1998). Mr. Roberts is survived by 3 daughters; Marilyn Eanes, Carolyn Kasprzyk and Kathy Matheson.

A funeral service is pending at this time. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome@att.net for a full obituary and service information.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St. 512-398-4791

