Arlene Daughtry, 73, of Creedmoor, died March 11, 2017.

Mrs. Daughtry was born January 25, 1944 in Robstown, Texas, to Arlitt Lee Brister and Cindrella Beck Brister.

She was united in marriage to Jimmie M. Daughtry April 3, 1970, in Austin.

She was a Data Processor for Farmers Insurance.

Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie Daughtry; three sons: Bobby “Bud” D. Cheatham (Rosie), of Lytton Springs, Richard L. Cheatham (Kelly), of Lytton Springs, and Jeffery S. Cheatham (Amy), of Calallen, Texas; one daughter, Christy

G. Lewis (Roger), of Austin; eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Eeds Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Teague officiating.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Bud Cheatham, Rick Cheatham, Jeff Cheatham, Roger Lewis, Paul Autrey, and Robert Cheatham. Honorary Pallbearers named are Joshua Wilhelm, Jaydon Cheatham, and Matthew Lewis.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.