Arnold Gonzalez

Arnold Domingo Gonzalez, 54, of Kyle, Texas, passed away on Jan. 2, 2017. He was born on Dec. 12, 1962, in San Antonio, Texas to Domingo, Sr. and Frances Gonzalez.

He was preceded in death by his father, Domingo, Sr. and his sister, Diana Rodriguez.

He is survived by his mother, Frances E. Gonzalez; one brother, Domingo Gonzalez, Jr.; five sisters: Kathy O’Balle (Robert), Cynthia Clark (Shawn), Sandra Gomez (Edward), Guadalupe Trevino (John) and Mary Jane Rios (Albert).

Family received friends from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home.

Arrangement under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.