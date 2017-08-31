Ausencio Oballe went home peacefully to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 13, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Cost, Texas, to Pablo and Merced Estrada Oballe.

Ausencio was married to the love of his life, Francisca Hernandez Oballe, for 68 years.

He moved his family from Lockhart, Texas, to the Wolfforth area, where he lived for almost 60 ye



ars. He was a Cursillista and a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

He loved the Lord and had a devotion to the Blessed Mother.

He retired from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation after 25 years.

He enjoyed baseball, dancing, gardening, telling jokes, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Francisca; daughters: Dominga Oballe, Isabel Oballe, and Josie and husband, Doug Triplett; son, Jay Oballe and wife, Sylvia; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; brother, Frank Oballe; sister, Tanis and husband, Tiburcio Zapata; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Chapel of Grace Funeral Home. Rosary service was held Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at 7 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with Father George Roney presiding. Interment will follow at the Wolfforth Cemetery in Wolfforth, Texas. He was dearly loved by his family and will be missed. We know we have an angel watching over us from heaven.

