Barbara Ione Hartwick Trevino entered into the house of the Lord August 3, 2018, as her work on earth was done.

Barbara was born March 31st, 1954 in Conroe, Texas to Junior Joseph Hartwick and Ruby Estelle Cooper Hartwick. She was baptized and confirmed in 1970 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church which formed her faith. Barbara was a true believer in every sense of the word. She loved the Lord and his light shined through her and her actions every day. Barbara had many “jobs” here on earth but was always dedicated to her true purpose here on earth…Spreading the love of God!

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joaquin Trevino (2016). She is survived by her 2 younger brothers; Joseph Hoyle Hartwick and wife Diane of Spring, TX and Russell Lawrence Hartwick and wife Angela of Stone Mountain, GA. Barbara’s legacy lives on through her 3 children: Joseph Cory Hartwick and wife Lauren of Buda, TX; Deanna Marie Ruiz and husband Steve of San Marcos, TX and Elizabeth Nicole “Nikki” Snider and husband Aaron of Lockhart, TX; and 8 grandchildren: Lauren Ashley Hartwick, Nick Anthony Garcia, Jr., Marcus Victoriano Garcia, Trinity Ione Garcia, Isabella Alyssa Herrera, Deacon James Snider, Halo Temperance Snider and Aaron Bishop Snider.

Barbara was extremely excited about the upcoming arrival of a grandchild and a great grandchild, both due in September. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other friends and family. Barbara was loved by and will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Lockhart, TX on Monday, August 13, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Dziadik-Willingham leading. In lieu of flowers please consider giving memorial gifts to Grace Lutheran Church or to Grace Lutheran Preschool.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St.

