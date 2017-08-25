BD Reagan
Billy Dewayne Reagan, born Nov. 5, 1937, passed away on Aug. 16, 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen; daughter, Sheryl; sons Kevin and Billy; and grandsons Jasen Reeves and Nicholas Kelly.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lockhart Animal Shelter, 547 Old McMahan Rd., Lockhart, Texas, 78644.
