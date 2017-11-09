Benito Ancira
Mr. Benito D. Ancira, 97, of Lockhart, entered into eternal rest on
Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. He was born on Feb. 9, 1920.
Mr. Ancira is survived by his daughters, Beatrice Sanchez, Rosalinda Cano, Domitila Pittsford, Matilda Sanchez and Maria Botello; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Recitation of the rosary was at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at De Leon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
View Guestbook
You can be the first one to leave a comment.