Benjamin Boyle

Benjamin John Boyle, 40, of Austin, Texas, was born Sept. 4, 1976, in Houston, Texas, to Barbara Babcock Kirsch and John Raymond Boyle. Ben lived his life full throttle and made his final lap on July 14, 2017.

Ben is survived by his wife Lana Susan Davis Boyle; his children, Schylar Alexis, Adrianna Nicole, Brandon Anthony, Jagger Bay, and Ilaina Drew; daughters of his heart, Sierra and Asia; his parents, John Boyle and Barbara Babcock Kirsch; his brother, Sol; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family, colleagues and a life time of precious friends.

Ben was a loving husband, adoring father, precious son, faithful brother, the “Cool”uncle, and friend to all. His dedication to his passion for his work, enthusiasm for life and expertise behind the wheel (top 1 percent) was unique and without comparison. The love he showed to his family will be remembered and treasured immensely, but his absence leaves a huge empty space in all our hearts.

As we celebrate Ben’s life, please take this occasion to love on your own families and friends. Please use this tragedy as a reminder to never miss an opportunity to get off the couch to take your kids for ice cream, remind your spouse how lucky you are to have them in your life. Please never miss the opportunity to give or receive a hug and express your love.

Visitation with the family was scheduled from 7 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas.

Funeral Services were planned at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, at First Lockhart Baptist Church, 315 W Prairie Lea Street, Lockhart, Texas with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating.

Burial will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-2343.