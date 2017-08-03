Bennie Franklin Bell Jr., 75, of Lockhart, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Parkview Nursing Home, Lockhart, Texas.

Bennie was born on May 5, 1942 in San Saba, Texas, to Bennie Franklin and Blanche Bostick Bell.

Bennie is predeceased by his parents, and brother, Kenneth Bostick.

Bennie is survived by three children: James Bell, of Lexington, Texas, Deborah Mouser and husband, Chester, of Lockhart, and Bennie Bell and wife, Laura, of Lockhart; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m., at the family plot in Fentress Cemetery with Rev. Mylon Avery officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Chester Mouser, Jerry Mouser, Colten Mouser, Ross Bairrington, Tyler Bell and Charles Simpson.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas, 78644 (512) 398-2343. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/bennie-bell.