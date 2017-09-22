Benton Owens

Benton Owens

In loving memory of husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Benton Owens from Red Rock, Texas, is survived by wife, Barbara Owens; three children: Thomas, John and Katrina; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us

View Guestbook



You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Sign Guestbook


CAPTCHA

*