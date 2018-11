Bernalda C. Nuñez Share:







Bernalda C. Nuñez, 93, of Fentress, Texas passed away Monday, Nov.12, 2018. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, also at DeLeon Funeral Home.

Bernalda was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Nuñez and Angelita C. Nuñez, sister, Ofelia Campos, brothers, Victor Nuñez, Pablo Nuñez, and Santiago “Chago” Nuñez.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, many of whom considered her as a mother figure.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were Jose Arredondo, Patricia Neely, Paul Nuñez, Samuel Nuñez, Jr., Manuel Rodriguez and Homer Zamora.

Services were under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St..

