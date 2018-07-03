Bertha Marie Hights Share:







Bertha Marie Hights our sweet beloved angel was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ. She’s in the promise land, there’s no more pain, crying, sickness, nor suffering. Our precious angel has earned her wings, fly away. Our beloved angel we shall meet again within those pearly gates of Heaven and walk those streets of gold.

She was born on March 26, 1933 to J.D. and Edith Mae Erskin in Belmont, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Hights; daughter, Tanya Shannon; son, Willie Hights; two sisters, Gladys Jackson and Vera North and her granddaughter, Esela Moreno. She is survived by her children, Ernest Hights, Jr., Mary Hights Sneed, Larry Hights, Calvin Hights, Floyd Hights and Luella Hights; brother, Morris Banda; fourteen grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Family will receive friends from 12 pm to 8 pm, Friday, July 6, 2018 at Eeds Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the First Apostolic Church, 809 E. 3rd St., Lockhart. Interment will be held at 10 am, Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Palestine Bonds Cemetery in Belmont.

Our family appreciates all the calls and prayers everyone has sent to our family in this time of need.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

