Betty Jean Hellums, of Lockhart, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at the age of 86. She was born in Lytton Springs, Texas to Albert Sr. and Dixie Rose.

Betty was raised with two brothers, Buddy and Pete Rose, who both protected and doted on her from the beginning. They shared a bond that was evident to all who knew them.

At the tender age of 15, Betty married the love of her life, Jess Sanford Hellums, otherwise known as “Junior”. Like many young couples they struggled but they were very happy. They soon realized that something was missing from their lives and they made the greatest decision of their young life – they chose the gift of love and adoption… and so began the Hellums clan. They struggled in the early years but sacrificed, worked hard, and built a successful life and company currently known as Darst Creek Oil.

Throughout the years, Betty had a few personal adventures that she enjoyed but didn’t speak of often. Many of you probably don’t know, but she was in a Hait commercial in her early 20s! The camera loved her, and she loved the camera. Another adventure in her late 30s led her to Aquarena Springs where she worked as a mermaid – and no, she never swam with pig… Both things brought her much attention, which we all know she loved.

Betty lived her life to the fullest and loved to travel. She and Jess traveled all over the world and shared many experiences with family and friends. When recently asked, she said of all the places she ever traveled Bonaire was her favorite because the snorkeling was the best. Snorkeling was one of her favorite things to do when visiting the Islands.

Betty Jean Hellums was a force to be reckoned with and all who knew her respected her. She will forever be remembered as the matriarch of the family and someone we all loved and admired very much. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Buddy Rose; and her beloved husband, Jess “Junior” Hellums. She is survived by her son, Russell Hellums and wife, Rene; daughter, Gail Coers; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2017. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

