Betty Raye Branch was born on March 24,1959, in Lockhart, Texas to Edward Branch and Eula Mae Myers Branch. She entered eternal rest Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

She first accepted Christ at an early age at First Baptist Church under the direction of Reverend Earl Jackson. She graduated from Lockhart High School in 1978. She had an eye for fashion and style. Her la



ugh was infectious and she had a beautiful spirit and loved people. Her favorite sayings were “Hello World” and Put that on Myspace.

She was proceeded in death by Edward Branch, Travis Branch, Sr., Addie Branch, Edna Myers, Willie Myers, Evelyn McIntosh, Joanne Branch and Neffa S. Branch.

She leaves behind four loving children, Sundai Branch, Jedaiah Branch, and Jeremiah Branch, of Lockhart, and Keturah Branch, of Round Rock; seven grandchildren; one brother, Travis Branch, of Lockhart; one sister, Janice Branch, of Buda; and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews and other relatives.

Family will receive friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hooks Cemetery.

Arrangement under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.

