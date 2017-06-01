Billie Jean Malaer, 69, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on May 24 , 2017. She was born on March 9, 1948 in Caldwell County, Texas to Thad Sherry and Elizabeth Ritchie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Pool; and two brothers, Roy Hebbe and Daniel Sherry.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherrie Robinson; two sons, Robert Richter and Derrick Staton; six grandchildren: Christine Zumwalt, Valerie Milson, Kendra Richter, Tyler Staton, Elizabeth Staton and Abigal Richter; six great-grandchildren, Kyra Prince, Kyara Prince, Dayton Price, Aliza Prince, Marcus Milson and Autum Milson; two brothers, Jerry Sherry and Michael Sherry; four sisters, Faye Sherry, Janie Wilhelm, Judy Massingill and Deborah Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews

Family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Delhi Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.