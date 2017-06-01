Billie Jean Malaer
Billie Jean Malaer, 69, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on May 24 , 2017. She was born on March 9, 1948 in Caldwell County, Texas to Thad Sherry and Elizabeth Ritchie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Pool; and two brothers, Roy Hebbe and Daniel Sherry.
She is survived by one daughter, Sherrie Robinson; two sons, Robert Richter and Derrick Staton; six grandchildren: Christine Zumwalt, Valerie Milson, Kendra Richter, Tyler Staton, Elizabeth Staton and Abigal Richter; six great-grandchildren, Kyra Prince, Kyara Prince, Dayton Price, Aliza Prince, Marcus Milson and Autum Milson; two brothers, Jerry Sherry and Michael Sherry; four sisters, Faye Sherry, Janie Wilhelm, Judy Massingill and Deborah Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews
Family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Delhi Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.
View Guestbook
You can be the first one to leave a comment.