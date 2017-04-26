Billie Voigt

Billie Louise (Lee) Voigt passed away on April 18, 2017, at Parkview Nursing Home after complications from Alzheimer’s. She was born in Bastrop to Marion Petty and Richard Lee. Billie married Harold R. Voigt on July 22, 1955, and from this union two children were born. Later in life, she worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Lockhart until her retirement.

Billie is survived by her son, James S. Voigt and his three children: Madalyn Mae Voigt, Justin Cole Voigt and his wife Sarah, and their children, Cooper, Brayden and Lucas, and Richard Lee Voigt and his wife, Amy; by her daughter, Kathy Voigt Griego and her three sons: Jacob Griego, Joshua Griego and his wife, Betty, and their children Kaitlyn, Royce, Corey and Payton, and Jeremiah Griego and his three children: Emma, Alex and Jeremy. She is also survived by her foster son, Stanley Lillian and his son, Steven.

A graveside service was held on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. at Pettytown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas, 3710 Cedar St., Suite 229, Austin, Texas, 78705 or online at www.alz.org/texascapital/ in Billie’s memory.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.