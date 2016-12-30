Blas Rodriguez

Blas Juarez Rodriguez, 66, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at his home in Lockhart.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, Beatrice O. Rodriguez; his daughters, Tina Goode and her husband, Ronald Goode; Melissa Estrada and her husband, Dennis Estrada; Michelle Rodriguez; Brandy Rodriguez; seven grandchildren: Damian Natal, Devin Goode, Julian Estrada, Blaise Rodriguez, Mikaela Estrada, Bianca Vasquez, and Mackensie Rodriguez; sister, Yolanda Rodriguez; brother, Pete Rodriguez; and many close family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Romalda Rodriguez; brothers, John Rodriguez, Gilbert Joe Rodriguez and Angel Mike Rodriguez.

He was born and raised in Lockhart, and was a lifelong resident.

Blas married at a young age in 1968. A year later, his first daughter was born. Over the next 15 years, he and Beatrice would welcome three more daughters. He was a hardworking man who always provided for his family. In his early years, he worked for Glastron, a boat manufacturing company. After Glastron, he went to work for Central Soya which later became Livengood Feeds. He went on to work for Lockhart ISD and retired after 15 years there.

Over the last 23 years, Blas was blessed with seven grandchildren. After retirement, he was able to enjoy his time with all of them.

An avid sports fan, he was always ready to talk about his beloved Astros or Texans.

Funeral services were held Dec. 23, 2016 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, followed with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, also in Lockhart.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.