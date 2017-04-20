Bobbie Dan Gideon, 90, of McMahan, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Temple, Texas. She was born in McMahan on Nov. 28, 1926, to J.D. Reed and Johnnie King Reed. She graduated from high school and worked at Lockhart State/Omni Bank for 24 years.

Bobbie Dan married Sammie Garner Gideon on July 18,1946. She was a member of the McMahan Baptist Church.

Bobbie Dan was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie, in 1995; a daughter, Dana Gideon; and a son, Rale Sterling Gideon.

Bobbie Dan is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Gideon Averitt and husband, Robert, of Austin; son, Rexie Dan Gideon and wife, Vickie, of Temple; grandchildren: Matthew Reed Gideon and wife, Mireya, Crystal Gideon Saltzburg and husband, Justin, Richard Foster Averitt, Katie Averitt Miller and husband, William, Michelle Sims, and Brent Matl; and great grandchildren: Maeson Gideon, Parker Saltzburg, Cole Sims and Presley Moore.

A viewing and visitation was held at Eeds Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 4 – 6 p.m. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, April 13 at Eeds Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Rev. Robert Horton officiating. Interment followed in the Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas immediately following the funeral.

Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Gideon, Richard Averitt, Robert Averitt, and Justin Saltzburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Gideon’s Memory to McMahan Volunteer Fire Department, 291 Whizzerville Rd., Dale, Texas, 78616 or McMahan Baptist Church, 6084 FM 713, Dale, Texas, 78616.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.