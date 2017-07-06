Bobby Ray Haynes, 72, of Lockhart, passed away on June 20, 2017 at his home in Lockhart.

He was born in Vernon, Texas on June 2, 1945, to Harry and Bessie Haynes. Bobby joined the Army in May 1965 and after serving six years he was honorably discharged and became a sheet metal worker.

Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Harry Clifton Haynes and Bessie Leora (Skelton) Haynes.

Bobby is survived by his son, Jim Bob Haynes; three sisters: Linda Tramell, of Collinsville, Okla., Donna Miller, of Haskell, Okla., and Joy Smith, of Blackwell, Texas; one brother, Phillip Haynes, of Del Rio, Texas; many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He is also survived by special nieces Ricci Harrison and Lori Fillmore.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-2343.