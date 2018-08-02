Brandon Thomas Buentello Share:









Brandon Thomas Buentello, 26, of Austin, Texas passed away on July 23, 2018. He was born to Thomas Buentello and Bithia L. Cea Salazar on February 29, 1992 in Austin, Texas.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Pamela Rendon and husband, Adrian; niece and nephew, Mariah and Zackary Rendon; seven aunts, Augustina Buentello, Rosa Maria Buentello, Mary Bailey, Henrietta Velasquez, Luisa Elias, Adela Numan and Mary Elizabeth Buentello; and numerous cousins.

Family received friends from 4 pm to 9 pm at Eeds Funeral Home on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart.

