Bruce Perry Allan, a resident of Kingsbury, Texas, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at the age of 87. His family will hold a memorial service in his honor at Three Rivers Community Church in Martindale, Texas at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 10, 2018. For more information, call Thomason Funeral Home at (512) 398-2300. To sign the guest registry please visit our website at www.thomasonfuneralhome.com