Spurgeon Bruce Strandtmann, 77, of Maxwell, passed away on April 13, 2017, with his brother at his side. To many he was known as Bruce. He was born in Commerce, Texas, to Mary Ruth (nee Chance) and Russell William Strandtmann.

Bruce was an accomplished sign language interpreter and mastered riding his unicycle. Though Bruce never married nor had any children he touched many people’s lives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew.

He is survived by his brother, Russell Lamar Strandtmann, of Juneau, Alaska; and two nieces, Wendy Bat Sarah, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Amy Bibb, of Juneau.

There will be a memorial service in June. The date will be announced later. His ashes will be buried next to his parents in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.

Russell Lamar Strandtmann can be reached at (907) 723-0941 or r_strandtmann@hotmail.com

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.