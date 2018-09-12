Carla Eileen (Weeks) Steinbomer Share:









She loved puppies and kittens, a Harley rider and poetry. She surfed but didn’t swim. She laughed and smiled and we joined in—all were renewed. Nothing was quite like the Carla we knew. Secure in herself, open and giving in her love. Confident but not cocky. Always calm and cool, she refused to rush, even across busy streets in Rome, taunting the taxi drivers.

She leaves for us to remember her, the stacks of binders and notebooks full of endless notes and scribbles yet to be lovingly deciphered; dreams, writings, lists, plans for the future or groceries.

Our sweet angel gathered enough feathers on her wings of love to finally lift her away. From June 15, 1949 to September 3, 2018 and beyond, our hearts are filled with her smile and joy and will live in us through whatever life and the beyond brings us. She joins her daddy Donald (and we’ll see what mirthful mischief that re-collaboration brings!) and a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles and generations of past family she connected with through genealogical research and spiritual communication.

Feather fluffers remaining include her mother Anna Weeks; her husband Robert; wonderful son and daughter-in-law Jon-Eric and Jessica with their daughter Emily (best grand-daughter); sister Donna; brother-in-law Richard (Donna) and their wonderful families; sister-in-law Joan; cousin Mel (Carrie); Missouri cousins including lots of Knapps and a couple of Downeys—Keith (Faye); nieces Anissa (Larry) and Lori (Ty) and their wonderful families; Daphne (Rob); Vicky (Calvin); Pam (Richey), Adrienne; nephews Scott (Kathy), Chris, Richard (Tara); friends and admirers too numerous to name here but acknowledged with heartfelt thanks for your care and love for our Carla.

“In the midst of these uncertain times and difficult decisions, the beauty of the human spirit shines—illuminating the galaxy. And we, as light bearers and participants in joy, are blessed to allow each of our individual paths to come together and make a beautiful whole!” Jessica Sears Steinbomer

We will celebrate and remember Carla during an informal outdoor gathering at 10 a.m. Sunday the 23rd of September in The Rose Garden at Zilker Botanical Gardens in Austin. 2220 Barton Springs Drive, Austin TX 78746. For more details and to arrange special access or other needs please contact Jessica Steinbomer at: jessica@relationalhealingarts.com

