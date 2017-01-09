Carlos Castaneda, a resident of Lockhart, passed away on Jan. 5, 2017 at the age of 37, in Iowa. He was born on July 10, 1979 to Ruperto and Carmen Castaneda in Lockhart.

Carlos was a passionate Dallas Cowboy fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, in 1996, and by an older brother, Frank Bravo, in 2010.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carmen Castaneda; son, Gabriel Floyd; two brothers, Ernest and Robert Castaneda; grandmother, Lupita Castaneda; aunt, Luz Ceja; sister-in-law, Maria Bravo; and his niece and nephew, Lupita and Frank Bravo.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral service was planned on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. also at McCurdy Funeral Home.

Carlos will be laid to rest next to his brother in the Lockhart City Cemetery.