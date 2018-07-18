Carmelo Jae Guerrero Share:







Carmelo Jae Guerrero, precious baby boy of Charlie Guerrero and Angelica Yruegas was born into the arms of the Lord July 11, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Though he never spent any time with us, he was very loved and touched many lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his parents; seven siblings, Julian Yruegas, Carlos Guerrero, Jr., J’Lynn Cavazos, Christian Guerrero, Cameron Guerrero, Madison Guerrero and Camila Guerrero; paternal grandparents, Tommy and Connie Navarro; maternal grandparents, Domingo Yruegas and Gloria Valdez Yruegas and numerous aunts and uncles.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, July 20, 2018 at Eeds Funeral Home, with services following at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Bunton Cemetery in Dale.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

