Carolyn Smith

Carolyn (Boehm) Smith was born on June 9, 1940, to Louis Henry Boehm and Lillie Kathryn Boehm in Charlotte, Texas, and passed away on Feb. 3, 2017, in Smithville Texas, at the age of 76.

She was baptized into St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jourdanton, Texas, on April 6, 1941.

Carolyn married Robert Mark Smith, Jr., on June 1, 1958, in the same church and they were happily married for 55 years. She has been a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Smithville since 1963.

During high school, Carolyn was captain of her district champion basketball team, led the district in scoring and was voted most athletic. She was a waitress at a local cafe in Charlotte when she and Robert met. After they married, she enjoyed being a stay at home mom until she started her career with the Texas Department of Human Services in 1965. She worked her way up from secretary, to caseworker, to supervisor and retired in 1995. She then continued helping her husband in their family business, Smith Supply Company.

Carolyn truly enjoyed her Friday afternoon competitive domino games, which began in the late 1980s.

Three years ago Carolyn lost her beloved husband, Robert Smith, Jr. She is also preceded in death by one daughter, her parents, Louis and Lillie Boehm, and her sister, Lillian Reeh.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Mark Smith, III, and wife, Bobbie, of Smithville, and Russell Louis Smith and wife, Patricia, of San Marcos; her grandchildren: Devon Behrens and husband, Chris, Derek Smith and wife, Kaila, Logan Smith and wife, Addie, Kelsea Puckett and husband, Marlin, and Trevor Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Connor and Preston Behrens and Kyndall Smith. She is also survived by one brother, Marvin Boehm.