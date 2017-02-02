Catalina Eureste

Catalina Chagoya Eureste passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2017.

She was born to the late Jose and Inez Chagoya on March 25, 1928. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Escolastico Eureste, Jr.; her brothers, Consuelo, Guadalupe and Gabriel Chagoya; and sisters, Jesusa Chagoya Facundo and Antonia Chagoya Facundo.

She was an amazing lady who loved to sew. Catalina, or “Cata” as she was known to most of her friends, was an excellent seamstress. Her giving and loving spirit was admired by many. She was very active with her church and was very dedicated to her Catholic faith. Family and friends loved her cooking especially her tamales and tortillas.

To Catalina, her family was most important. She had such a positive impact on so many lives and will be tremendously missed. She appreciated the abundance of her friendships and the love she received.

She is survived by brothers: Francisco, Miguel, and Epifanio Chagoya; sisters: Eulalia Serna, Carmen Marmolejo, Sara Cardenas and Janie Rodriguez, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at both Hays Nursing and Rehabilitation and Central Texas Medical Center, ER and ICU units, for the warmth and compassion she received from them.

Visitation at Pennington Funeral Home, 5 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Those attending please be advised that there will be no procession from the funeral home to the church – family will gather at the church for Mass on Thursday. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, (512) 353-4311.