Charlie Goertz

Charlie Phillip Goertz was born in Austin, Texas, on March 29, 1952. He was the eldest and only son of Paul and Elizabeth Allen Goertz.

He graduated from McCallum High School in Austin. While he was there he was in the ROTC and after graduation enlisted in the US Navy. During the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Guam working on nuclear vessels.

After his discharge from the US Navy, he worked for the Texas Highway Department for a while and then went to work for a residential treatment center, where he met and married Lynne Lewis. Eventually he realized he preferred working for himself outside and chose to do landscaping and yard maintenance for the rest of his working career.

Charlie loved music, children and picking up stray animals. He was lovable, curiously funny and people were drawn to his oddly appealing humor. People enjoyed spending time with him, but he preferred to spend time with people individually or in small group. He was not a fan of large or dressy affairs. He lived his life simply and with a few close friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Charlie died in the VA Hospital in Temple, Texas, on May 4, 2017. He was preceded in death by triplet siblings, a paternal uncle, three paternal aunts and two first cousins.

He is survived by Lynne, his wife of almost 38 years; his father Paul Goertz of Austin; his mother, Elizabeth Goertz of Carrabelle, Fla.; his sister, Karen Curly, of Los Angeles, Calif.; as well as a paternal uncle, Ralph Goertz, of Georgetown, Texas; many cousins; and two maternal uncles and a maternal aunt all of Carrabelle, Fla.

There will be a memorial service in the Prayer Garden on the south side of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 118 N. Church St., Lockhart, Texas, on June 2, 2017 at 10 am. He will be interred in the columbarium there.

Please make any memorial donations to the Lockhart Animal Shelter or an animal shelter in your community.