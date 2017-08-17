Chuck LaFleur passed away on July 23, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

He was born, Charles Wayne LaFleur on Feb. 4, 1949. He served in the United States Navy from 1969 – 1973. He raised his family in Lockhart, and was active in local youth sports.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia LaFleur; and his son, Cpl. Jason K. LaFleur, who was killed in action in 2007 while serving in the United States Army.

He is survived by his daughter Megan LaFleur, her husband, Jim Melton and their son, Jameson Melton, as well as his step-children Shane Wilcox, Shannon Wilcox and her daughter, Myah Wilcox.

His service will be held at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, at 9:45 a.m. on Friday Aug. 18, 2017 at Shelter 4.