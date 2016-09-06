Clark was born on July 29, 1951 and passed away on Sept. 6, 2016.

He started his life in Lockhart as the son of Emil Clark Fehr and Doris Adams Fehr. Growing up, he had many hunting and fishing trips with his Dad and his brother, Kent. Once he graduated from Lockhart High School and received his Associates Degree in Welding, Clark began an interesting life following his interests. He enjoyed working in several different areas: as a welder for Brown and Root and LCRA, as a dairyman, and as a commercial fisherman working on a shrimp boat. But he always returned to his main interest of welding. He retired from BlueScope/Butler Mfg. in San Marcos, Texas. When he retired, he finally was able to hunt to his heart’s content and would always have plans for the newest improvement to the hunting cabin to share with his hunting buddies.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Leslie, his wife of 25 years, and his brother, Kent (Palma) Fehr. He is also survived by his children: Velma (Andy) Metz, Craig (Amber) Jones, Charlotta Fehr, and Dustin Fehr and grandchildren Caedmon Metz and Kira Metz. He also leaves behind a wonderful group of friends.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Lockhart State Park at their Hilltop Meeting Room on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, beginning at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Austin and Chisholm Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation.

A special Thank You to Hospice Austin, Dr. Charles Laurence, Jason Jones, and Chisholm Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation for the love and care they provided to Clark during his transition from this life.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.