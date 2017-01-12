Cody Lee Beaver, 50 of Lansing, Kansas, formerly of Austin, passed away on Jan. 3, 2017. Cody was born and attended schools in South Austin. He graduated from Crockett High School in 1984 where he was a four-year letterman as a defensive linebacker. He loved football, golf, fishing, and deer hunting and enjoyed his sports with his beloved extended family in Austin and Hill Country.

Cody spent much of his childhood at his grandparents’ home in the Lockhart area fishing, hunting and helping his grandfather with the ranch work. His Uncle Robin Beaver, now deceased, was a special person to Cody as he taught him to hunt and fish as a child at the Lockhart homestead.

Cody started college but decided to see the world after a year and joined the Army. He traveled extensively in the US including a year in Yellowstone Park and later in Europe, with assignments in Germany, Italy, Korea, and Iraq.

While in a college program in Kansas, he met the love of his life, Vanessa, and they shared a love for each other for 25 years including the love for their daughters, Tory and Carly.

After 20 years of active duty, Cody retired from the Army for a year but was recruited to assist the Defense Dept. as a civilian employee developing training programs for new troops. Again, he traveled extensively to Army training sites all over the US but he always found a fishing spot and time to check on his family including his Mom who still had to know where he was! Survivors include his wife, Vanessa; daughters, Tory and Carly, of Lansing, Kansas; stepsons, Julius, Julian, and Jarrel of Kansas; parents, Guy and Linda Beaver and step brother Wyatt Beaver of Lockhart; brother Kyle Beaver; Aunts Janet Beaver, of Lockhart, and Diane Head, of Mason; Uncle Bobby Stringer, of Seguin; and cousins, Brandi Stringer, Rusty Head, Amy Hoff, Wesly Head, Douglas Head, and Audra Morgan.

A full military service will be held graveside at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9:45 a.m.