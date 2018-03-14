Cornelio G. Leos Jr. Share:







Cornelio G. Leos Jr. went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2018 surrounded by his family at the age of 81. He was born in Lockhart, Texas to Petra Garcia and Cornelio Leos, Sr.

He was a lifelong dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. Mr. Leos was always the happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He never met a stranger.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gilbert, Raymond, Santiago; sister, Minnie and his grandson Joshua Joseph Leos.

To cherish his memory, he is survived by his wife of 59 years Alice Gonzales Leos; his children, Mary Garrison (Ray), Jesse Leos, Ruben Leos (Paulina), Bobby Leos (Dora), Richard Leos, Lupe McMullen (Alan), Ernest Leos (Kathy), Rachel Leos, Irene Leos, Sarah Ortiz (Tommy); sister, Mary Benner, 28 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and numerous other family members.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March the 11th from 4-9 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral service will also be at McCurdy, beginning at 10 at on Monday, March the 12th with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

