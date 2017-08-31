Cristobal De Leon

Our beloved Cristobal “Chris” De Leon, age 52, resident of Lockhart was called by our Heavenly Father on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

Chris was preceded in death by his loving mother, Minerva De Leon.

He is survived by his wife of nine years, Elsira S. De Leon; daughters, Valerie P. De Leon and Alejandra S. Rodriguez; sons, Cristobal P. De Leon, Jr., and Hector Rodriguez, J



r. (Andrea); granddaughter, Mia Nicole Rodriguez; father, Eriberto M. De Leon; sisters, Guadalupe D. De La Cruz, Estella D. Esquivel and Elva De Leon Sierra; brother, Heriberto “Bert” De Leon; and with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Visitation will begin at 2:30 -9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., in San Marcos, with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held Sept. 4, 2017 from 9 – 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart, with Mass of Christian Burial held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Rev. Father Edward Karasek will officiate.

