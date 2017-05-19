Cruz Garcia, 90, of Lockhart, formerly of San Marcos, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Uhland, Texas, on May 3, 1927 to Secundino Torres and Lorensa Rosales Torres. She married Refugio Garcia in San Marcos on Oct. 31, 1954.

Mrs. Garcia loved her family and enjoyed being with them during holidays and recently enjoyed her 90th Birthday with them. She also had a huge love of Tejano dancing. She entered many contests during her lifetime.

Mrs. Garcia is survived by her son, Atanacio Garcia and wife, Dianne; daughter, Carmen Patterson and husband, Greg; grandchildren: Christopher Patterson and wife, Danielle, Jeffrey Patterson, Atanacio Garcia, Jr., and Barbara Ann Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Porter Patterson, Christian Garcia, Ryan Garcia, and Zoe Garcia. Numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive

A viewing and visitation was held at Eeds Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., with the Holy Recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Musical Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 in the chapel of Eeds Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Christopher Patterson, Jeffrey Patterson, Antanacio Garcia, Jr., Christian Garcia, James Woody, Jermaine Sampleton.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texaas 78644 (512) 398-2343. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/cruz-garcia.