Curtis Michael Pilgrim died at home in Lockhart on June 29, 2017 at the age of 67. He was born on May 13, 1950. After serving in the Marines, he attended community college, worked for law enforcement and trained dogs.

Curtis is survived by his wife, September Hinojosa Pilgrim, of San Antonio; father, James Richard Pilgrim, of Seguin; sisters, Patricia Bolding, of Defuniak Springs, Fla. and Beverly Foster (Albert John), of Houston, and by a son and grandchildren by his first wife.

Rev. Damon Relder will conduct a Memorial Service on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3:15 p.m. at Coker United Methodist Church, 231 North Loop Road, San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to give to Coker UMC Memorial Fund (www.Coker.org) or The San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind (www.salighthouse.org