Dan Johnson, 69, of Martindale, Texas passed away Friday, July 27, 2018.

Visitation at Pennington Funeral Home, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, August 3.

Services 11:00 am, Saturday, August 4, at Jackson Chapel UMC in San Marcos. Interment will follow at Martindale Community Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.

