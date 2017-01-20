Daniel Day

Daniel Lee Day, local artist and entrepreneur passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2016, at the age of 64. He died at his home workshop in Lytton Springs, Texas.

Dan was born April 23, 1953 in San Marcos to Alvin H Day and Mildred (Gomillion) Day.

At the youthful age of 21, he started a business making moulds for sculpture artists. He moved to Colorado to work with the western sculptor Michael Garman, and met his wife, Rochelle, while living there.

Moving back to Texas in 1980, Dan expressed his creative talents in various mediums. He designed his own line of western sculptures. He learned to weld and created realistic wildlife sculptures in steel. But his greatest success came with his unique metal figures airbrushed with dazzling colors. He exhibited his work at high quality art shows and galleries across the country, earning awards and a successful career. He contributed to his community by providing employment for local citizens over his 30 year career, many becoming lifelong friends.

Late in life, he and his wife assumed responsibility for raising their grandson, Choran. Dan continued working during tough economic times to provide for his wife and grandson, despite his age and health issues.

He shared with Cory his appreciation of the land that has been in his family for four generations, taking long walks through the woods to observe wildlife and enjoy nature. He looked forward to sharing it with his great-grandson, Orion.

Dan enjoyed traveling in Europe, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Dan lived an unconventional life always pushing the envelope. In everything he did, he worked to be the best. That drive often made him cantankerous and difficult, but he had a sharp wit and always had a story to tell which balanced out his rough edges. He was a man people didn’t forget.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rochelle (Puryear) Day; his grandchildren, Skylar Kotara and Choran Brown; his great-grandson Orion Lovelace; and Meaghan (Brown) Gilmore, who was like a daughter.

His surviving siblings are Melvin Day, William Day, Barbara (Day) Major, Alvin Day Jr, Jimmy Day and Tandy Day.

Dan was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracey Kotara and grandson, Zachary.

Memorial Service will be held at Cedar Hall in Lockhart, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at noon.