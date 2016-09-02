D’Annette Branch

D’Annette Marie Branch, 36, of Lockhart, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, surrounded by her family and loved ones at home in Lockhart, Texas.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Lockhart State Park Recreational Hall on State Park Road.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 at 1:30 p.m., at Lockhart State Park Recreational Hall on State Park Road.

D’Annette was born on Sept. 12, 1979, to Henry Edward Branch and Sheryl Lee Osborn in Austin, Texas. She went to school at Lockhart High School – Class of 1998. She worked as a cashier at Lockhart Grocery.

D’Annette is survived by her father, Henry Edward Branch, of Lockhart; Mother, Sheryl Lee Osborn, of Canyon Lake; son, Zachariah Isaac Branch, of Lockhart; brother, Quintin Branch, of Canyon Lake; grandfather, Wilbert Branch, of Lockhart; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.