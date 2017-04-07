David “Cougar” Moats

David Lyle Cougar Moats, mostly known as “Cougar” passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 at the age of 44. He was at a great fishing spot in the Bay of Espiritu, Port O’Connor, Texas. Cougar was born in Austin, Texas on Oct. 31, 1972, to his wonderful, caring, and loving parents David and Thelma Moats and was raised in Cedar Creek, Texas.

In 1992, Cougar met Samantha Bostic and later married her in 1996. They had their first beautiful, strapping boy in 1997, David Chase Moats and in 2004, they conceived the wonderful Joshua Buster Moats. Cougar did pursue some college but went head on into a trade with the Plumber and Pipefitters Union Local 286. He worked for many different companies and grew with knowledge of the business and growth in number of friends. Cougar partnered with companies until he finally felt he could pursue his own. In 2010, he started his own business with his wife, Central Texas Industrial, and it has continued to grow throughout the years.

Cougar is survived by his loving parents, David and Thelma Moats; loving wife, Samantha; his caring and loving sons, Chase and Joshua; wonderful siblings, Janet Weber, of Cedar Creek, Texas, James and Roxanne Bennett, of Cedar Creek, Texas, Galen and Andrew Bennett of Cedar Creek, Texas, and Terry and Kitten Franks, of Dripping Springs, Texas; as well as all of their beautiful children and their children’s children. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Dillard; brother-in-law, Don Weber; grandparents, Harold and Cecelia Moats, of Shelbyville, Ill., and Clifford and Catherine Sparks, of Tempe, Ariz.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017, at River Valley Christian Fellowship Church, 1224 Highway 71 W, Bastrop, Texas 78602.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship in his honor, “The Cougar Moats Memorial Scholarship” has been established at Trust Texas Bank SSB, P.O. Box 797 Kyle, Texas 78640 www.trusttexasbank.com. Also a GoFundMe account has been started to be deposited to this fund at www.gofundme.com/cougar-moats-memorial-scholarship.