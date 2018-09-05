David “Dave” Newton Deibel Share:









Our beloved brother, David “Dave” Newton Deibel, of Austin, passed away on Aug. 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas at the age of 62.

Dave was born on Feb. 24, 1956, in Gonzales, Texas, and was a 1974 graduate of Lockhart High School. Dave was a licensed surveyor and a graduate of Southwest Texas State University.

Throughout his life, Dave dedicated himself to his labors. He loved nature, and – much to the amusement of his friends, cats. He fought a valiant battle with kidney disease, refusing to give up, and encouraging his friends to always keep the faith, and to make lemonade from life’s lemons.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Iva (Jeffrey) Stulting, of Gonzales; parents, Alycedene Stulting Potts and John Riley Potts, both of Lockhart; and his sister, Elisa Ruth (Deibel) Oliver of McGregor, Texas.

Dave is survived by his brothers, Richard Lee Deibel and wife, Chris, of Salem, Ore., and Frederick Austin Deibel, of Garden City, Idaho; and his sister, Ada Dene (Potts) Kyle and husband, Keith, of Luling, Texas.

A Celebration of Life for Dave is planned for Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kreuz Market, 619 N. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas. It will be an informal gathering to share memories of Dave and loving fellowship.

In keeping with Dave’s wishes, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, friends make a donation in Dave’s honor to a charity of your choice.

