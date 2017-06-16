Brother and best friend David Jay Juarez was born in East Chicago, Ind., on April 8, 1976. He entered the Lord’s Paradise on May 12, 2017. He was loved by all his friends and family. He had a very special bond with all of his friends, to the point that they all considered him family.

David graduated from Lockhart Pride High School in 1995, and went on to receive a certification massage therapy. He was very good at it.

He is preceded in his death by his parents, Rafael Juarez, Sr., and Juanita Juarez; paternal grandparents, Jose and Josefina Juarez.

He and his sister were adopted by their maternal grandparents, German and Paula Delgado, after their mother’s passing.

He is survived by his siblings, Angelic Juarez-Wheeler, Rafael E. Juarez, Jose R.Juarez, Lola R. Juarez and Anna L. Juarez; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

He was always the life of the party and will be remembered for his wonderful style, his contagious laughter and his adventurous spirit. He loved summers with the kids, swimming, hiking, fishing, or doing whatever they wanted to do. He was always ready to lead the way, and made sure they knew he loved them as his own.

He will be truly missed by all.

There will be a memorial service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St., in Lockhart, on June 17, 2017, at 11 a.m.