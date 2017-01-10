David Ohlendorf

David Albert Ohlendorf, treasured husband, father and “Popo” passed away on Jan. 8, 2017, surrounded by family at his home right outside Lockhart, Texas. David was 74 years old, born in 1942 on his family’s farm at Rogers Ranch, near Mendoza.

David graduated in 1960 from Lockhart High School and briefly continued his studies at Texas A&M. After spending one year in Aggieland, he returned to the work world and then finally settled on Southwest Texas State University, where he earned a degree in Agriculture.

He met Carol Benkendorfer, the woman who would later become his wife, in the college library. To this day it remains a mystery as to why he would have actually entered the library, but nonetheless, David and Carol were married for over 50 happy years.

David was deeply connected to the Lockhart area and they made their home here. He had many work opportunities including Central Soya, Conso Products, Kewaunee Scientific and finally the Golden Age Home. David and Carol started their family in 1973 and briefly moved to El Paso where David helped to start a Conso plant in Juarez, Mexico.

David had many opportunities to focus on his career, but instead chose to focus on his family. His desire to be an outstanding son, husband and father drove him back to Lockhart. When he returned, David and Carol purchased their forever homestead property, later lovingly named the Shakey Bridge Farm and the place where innumerable memories were made.

David was an amazing example of tenacity and dogged determination, leading to his nickname of “Miracle Man.” Beginning in 1986, David had a series of very serious medical issues. However, he took great pride in his ability to beat the odds and persevere beyond any normal human being. We are so incredibly grateful for this God-given gift, as David was able to truly enjoy and appreciate the value of life itself.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Emma Ohlendorf and his brother Edgar.

David is survived by his wife, who he lovingly referred to as “Boss,” Carol Benkendorfer Ohlendorf, of Lockhart; daughter Christine Ohlendorf, of Lockhart; daughter, Dawn Ohlendorf Webb, son-in-law, Jarrod Webb, and grandsons Austin and Dillon Webb, of Addison; daughter Julie Ohlendorf, of Lockhart; brother George Ohlendorf and wife, Dorothy, of Georgetown; brother Harry Ohlendorf and wife, Barbara, of Davis, Calif.; sister-in-law Kaye Annas Ohlendorf, of Houston; and a large and loving extended family. We would also like to recognize the many friends that David accumulated along his journey of life.

A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the First Lockhart Baptist Church. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall as we remember David and the continuous blessing that he was to our family and community.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the organization of your choice. However, David believed strongly in the invaluable life skills and values that were developed through the 4-H program. One of his greatest joys (and pains) was working with his daughters in raising animals for the Caldwell Country Jr. Livestock Show (Caldwell County Fair Association, PO Box 1046, Lockhart, Texas 78644).

The Ohlendorf Family would like to thank David’s Care Team at the Austin Heart Hospital, where he always had a great affinity for all of the staff – Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, Laura Calais, and Dr. Paul Coffeen. David always felt this fantastic team connected with him on a personal level, and their skill allowed him many more days and years of precious life. This team made extraordinary efforts to ensure that David was able to return to his beloved home during his final days. The family would also like to thank the Lockhart EMS, whose incredible efforts saved his life both in 1986 and 2002.

David’s unwavering and unconditional love for his family, friends and community are a testament to God’s love for us all. It is through the example of David’s love that our family is able to understand our Heavenly Father’s love for all of us.