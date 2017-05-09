David Peralez

David Treviño Peralez, 64, of Lockhart, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Round Rock, Texas. He was born on Oct. 8, 1952 in Olton, Texas, to Alejandro and Ester Peralez.

David had an exceptional life, full of family, friends and laughter. After the death of his father, he began working at an early age to help the family. He dedicated his life to making the lives of others better. He worked his way up in the restaurant business to eventually open up three restaurants, two in Lockhart and one in San Marcos. He loved cooking and he loved making people smile. He later worked as a clinical aide and saw firsthand how important caretakers were when patients were at end of life. We are so thankful that his caretakers were just as loving as he was with his patients. David loved his family and he loved to dote on his grandchildren. David will be remembered for his laughter, his jokes, his wonderful food, his ability to bring people together and his tenacity.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alejandro and Ester Peralez.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Hirano of Lockhart, Texas; daughter, Veronica Peralez Haig and husband, Robert Haig, of Round Rock, and their two children, Jillian and Jackson Haig; daughter, Stefanie Peralez Cisneros and husband, Christian Cisneros, of Lockhart, and their three sons, Michael Gonzales, Nathaniel Gonzales and M. Lincoln Cisneros; son, Michael Peralez and fiancée Megan Wendel, and his two sons, Marcos Peralez and Michael Peralez; brothers, Alejandro Peralez (Patricia), Rigo Peralez, Israel Peralez (Lupe) and Dino Peralez; and sisters, Eva Peralez, and Dora Gonzales Rivera. David also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at Angel Funeral Home in Austin, Texas, for recitation of the Holy Rosary on Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.,m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday May 11 at 3 p.m., also at Angel Funeral Home, 1600 S 1st St, Austin, Texas 78704.

