David Schubert

David Alfred Schubert passed away on July 25, 2017 at the age of 89, from complications resulting from a fall. He was a lifelong resident of Niederwald, Texas, where he was born on April 22, 1928. David lived a peaceful country life with his wife of 67 years, Adeline Duesterheft Schubert. He was a quiet man with a wry wit. He found humor in most everything and you never quite knew what practical joke or funny story was hidden behind his sly smile. He loved deer hunting and fishing, and spent tireless hours outdoors in search of the big buck or fish.

David spent his early years roaming the fields near his home and working on the family farm. He graduated from Uhland High School and attended Texas Lutheran College for a period of time. On the day of his high school graduation David met his sweetheart, Adeline, who he married on Oct. 30, 1949.

David held several jobs in his rural community before he was drafted into the army where he served for two years. In 1955 he began work as a clerk at Austin National Bank (currently Bank of America). He became involved with the first computer operations at the bank and through his hard work and dedication, eventually rose to Vice President of Data Processing before retiring in 1989. After retirement David and Adeline raised cattle and had a huge garden on their small ranch in Niederwald and spent time fishing on the Texas coast. He continued deer hunting until he was 87. He served on the boards of the local church, farmers cooperative, and water supply company and was active in City of Niederwald civic activities.

In addition to his loving wife Adeline, David is survived by his wonderful daughters, Vickie Schubert and Sandra Schubert Mercer and her husband, Bob; his granddaughter, Amy Mercer and her three children, Anthony, Savannah, and Ethan. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel Schubert; his brother- and sister-in-law Ronnie and Betty Duesterheft; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. David was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were held Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home followed by burial at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Visitation was held on Thursday, July 27 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the office of Dr. Charles Laurence, the staff at Chisolm Trail Nursing and Rehab Center, the nurses and technicians of St. David’s South Austin Hospital for the gentle and loving care that they provided while in their facility, and the staff of Kindred Hospice for assuring his comfort and that of his family in his final days.