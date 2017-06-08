Debbie Pacheco

Debra Denise Pacheco, 42, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on June 3, 2017. She was born on Dec. 2, 1974 in San Marcos, Texas, to Joe Raymond Pacheco and Sylvia Cuellar.

Debbie was so full of joy. Her smile was contagious. She loved her family and their pets, music, dancing and watching the Cowboys and the Spurs play, getting her nails done and hugging on her stuffed animals and dolls. Debbie was a popular patient anywhere she went. Her childlike ways and huge smile made her a staff favorite. She was special to all of us and will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maria V.C. Salazar, Marcos T. Pacheco and Beatrice S. Pacheco.

She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Cuellar; father, Joe Pacheco; three sisters, Michelle Pacheco (Eric), Danielle Solis (Moises) and April Castro; two brothers, Marcus Pacheco and Joseph Pacheco; her nephew, Jacob Pacheco; and four nieces, Caylen Grisham, Mikayla Reyes, Elli Greenwood and Emma Grisham.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home, from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017; with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of a Catholic Burial was scheduled to be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, with Interment following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas