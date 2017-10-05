Deborah Theriot Rawlinson, 63, died Sept. 29, 2017, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Debbie was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Angleton, Texas to Edward Anthony Theriot and Francis Stanford Theriot.



Debbie grew up in Saint Martinville, La., and moved to Texas with her family in 1969 following the death of her father. She graduated high school in Texas City and lived, worked, and raised her family in many places around the state and country. Many of these years were spent in McMahan and Indianola, Texas.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Edward Anthony Theriot; her mother, Francis Stanford Theriot Mooneyham; her stepfather, Leonard Wesley Mooneyham; and her step-brothers Mark Dewayn and Wesley Ray Mooneyham.

She is survived by her friend and partner, David Stalter, of Horseshoe Bay; her son Cody Jack Rawlinson and his wife, Colleen, of Magnolia Beach; her granddaughter, Amanda Marie Rawlinson, of Luling, and grandson, Roman, of Magnolia Beach; her brother, Ed Theriot and his wife, Andrea, of Lockhart; her step-brother Robert Mooneyham and his wife, Velma, of San Antonio; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her uncle and aunt, Adrian and Ottie White of Delhi, Texas.

Visitation and a celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Eeds Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Afterwards, friends and family of Debbie are invited to the Delhi Community Center, in Delhi, at 5 p.m. for refreshments and food.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St. Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/deborah-theriot-rawlinson.